A 57-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 10 in Ludington, according to a press release from Police Chief Tim Kozal.
Gloria Trent, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Monday from injuries sustained during the crash. She was one of three pedestrians, all from Grand Rapids, injured during the incident.
In the release, Kozal stated that the Ludington police and fire departments responded to a personal-injury crash at approximately 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of James and Loomis streets.
During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that a 2013 GMC Terrain was traveling south on James Street when it struck the three pedestrians.
The two other pedestrians were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, while Trent was air-lifted to a Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old woman from Emery, South Dakota, was uninjured.
The case remains under investigation. Kozal said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
Kozal stated the Ludington Police Department wishes to extend condolences to the Trent family.