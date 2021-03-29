HART — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post were dispatched early Monday morning to a scene where a 43-year-old woman was struck by an individual that allegedly shot a gun into a residence.
According to a press release from the state police, troopers from Hart's post were called at 2:20 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3600 block of Fox Drive in Newaygo County's Grant Township for a report of shots fired.
The release states an unidentified individual that was outside the residence fired several “several rounds inside the residence.” The woman, who was inside the home, was struck.
Troopers administered life-saving efforts on the female who was transported to an unspecified hospital by Aero Med and is in critical condition, according to the release.
Troopers and detectives are continuing the investigation, the release stated. This incident is not believed to be a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or 911.