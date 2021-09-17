The August meeting of Women Who Care of Mason County chose Ludington Coats and Boots as the recipient of its quarterly donations. The organization was presented with checks totaling $6,310 recently.
Valerie Berrett nominated Ludington Coats and Boots saying that a few years ago, in lieu of receiving Christmas presents, she was going to purchase boots to give to the organization and has continued this practice. Whenever she sees a good sale, she wastes no time and purchases coats and boots to give to the program.
School counselors refer students to the Ludington Coats and Boots program, formerly housed at the United Methodist Church. The program outgrew the space at the church and is now housed at a building owned by Schmock’s Landscaping.
George Faust, the youth minister at the church, oversees the program through purchasing items needed and managing the finances. The money received will help to ensure students have coats and boots for the winter months.
Women Who Care of Mason County welcomes new members. Information can be found on the group's Facebook page or by requesting information by emailing wwcofmc@gmail.com. The idea behind Women Who Care is collectively 100-plus women, who give a designated amount (in Ludington it is $50) each quarter, can make an impact for a local nonprofit organization. Currently there are approximately 135 members in the Mason County chapter. The charity chosen can potentially receive $7,750 to support its organization.