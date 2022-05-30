Women Who Care of Mason County met on May 3, 2022, at the Ludington United Methodist Church. The charity which was presented by Sheila Preston, a member of the Zonta Club of Ludington, and chosen, was the Zonta/Shirley Smedley Cancer Salon, to be located at Spectrum Hospital. Total donations from Women Who Care for the May meeting are $7,020.00.
Shirley Smedley worked for Paulina Stearns Hospital and Memorial Medical Center. She was involved in the construction of Memorial Medical Center, supervised the transition to the new facility and acted as an interim administrator twice. She served on several committees and also as a board member at Memorial Medical Center.
Smedley was also an active member of Zonta: A leading global organization of professional women who empower and support women worldwide through service and advocacy. The Ludington chapter works locally in many ways to advocate for women.
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is building a new cancer and infusion center to provide services locally to those with cancer. Part of the center will consist of a salon where women (and men) can have their head shaved, and be fitted for a wig or wrap, in a caring, supportive and private environment.
Zonta has pledged $25,000 to name the salon the Zonta/Shirley Smedley Cancer Salon in memory of Smedley's legacy to the hospital and to Zonta. Women Who Care of Mason County is helping Zonta fulfill its mission by providing funds towards Zonta’s $25,000 pledge for this special project.
Women Who Care of Mason County meets quarterly to choose a local charity. The next meeting is Aug. 2. For more information, search for Women Who Care of Mason County on Facebook, or email wwcofmc@gmail.com.