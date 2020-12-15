Women Who Care of Mason County met online to solicit nominations for local charities for the November meeting. Four charities were nominated and collectively received donations of approximately $10,000.
The charities nominated were Hand to Hand, an outreach program that provides meals for students of Mason County Central Schools; the Lakeshore Food Club, provides access to nutritious food and resources; PoWeR! Book Bags, a program that aims to get books that families can share into homes throughout Mason County; and Staircase Youth Services, an outreach program that provides youth and family intervention services.
Women Who Care of Mason County has been able to award almost $48,000 in this incredibly difficult year of 2020. The group of Women Who Care in Mason County has approximately 150 members. The group is thankful to all of the members who supported the Women Who Care motto, proving that 100-plus women who care can do amazing things.
For more information about Women Who Care of Mason County, email wwcofmc@gmail.com or search for the group on Facebook.