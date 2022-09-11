The Women Who Care of Oceana County donated $15,200 to the Pentwater-Hart Trail, which must increase its maintenance fund before applying for grant monies that are needed to finish the ambitious project.
The group met on Sept. 6 at the Golden Sands Golf Course, and chose to have each of its 152 members contribute $100 to this cause. The chapter is now eligible to seek a $5,000 matching gift from the Schulze Family Foundation. This will add to the group’s individual gifts from its members, bringing the total amount of support to $20,000.
Pentwater-Hart Trail organizers seek to raise $4.2 million for the construction of a trail that links Pentwater to the northern end of the popular, 22-mile William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail. For more information, see www.pentwaterharttrail.com on the Internet.
On the first Tuesday of March, June, September and December, the women meet for an hour, learn about three worthy causes serving county residents, and choose one that everyone — even members who can’t attend the meeting — agrees to support with $100 personal checks. Socializing follows for those who have the time to stay. Membership is open to any woman who wants to be involved in this unique effort to support Oceana causes.
The next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, will be virtual via Zoom. For more information, contact Amy LaBarge at 313.268.2086, or search for Women Who Care of Oceana County on Facebook.