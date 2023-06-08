When the first meeting of the Women Who Care of Oceana County held its first meeting 11 years ago in June 2012, it proved to be the start of an organization that gave $680,000 to Oceana nonprofit causes, so far.
On Tuesday, the 150-member group launched its 12th year at a one-hour, quarterly meeting held at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears. They chose to have each group member make a $100 personal donation to the Oceana Conservation District’s Youth Program. It is hoped that this will qualify for a $5,000 matching contribution by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which supplements qualifying contributions made by WWC chapters around the country that are located in the areas served by Best Buy stores.
If so, the district’s program would realize a total boost of $20,000. The district’s Summer Day Camps are for children ages 6-11, who join conservation district staff and field experts for summer camp weeks held at Oceana County forests, farms and waterways.
Campers connect with the natural world and make new friends through games, hands-on activities, drama and crafts and nature hikes. Smaller break-out groups are used to facilitate age-specific interests and abilities. For more information, see https://www.oceanaconservation.org/summer-day-camp.
After the group’s meeting, attendees also were able to see how the collective donations they made a year ago are now being used by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team. The office used the funds to purchase a new trailer for storing diving equipment, and for transporting it to remote locations where its services are required. Deputy Mike Fillips was on hand at the meeting to show the group’s members the many ways the trailer is a vast improvement over the 40-year-old Ford Econoline van that the team used for many years.
On the first Tuesday of March, June, September and December, the women meet for an hour, learn about three worthy causes serving county residents, and choose one that everyone agrees to support with $100 personal checks. Socializing follows for those who have the time to stay.
Membership is open to any woman who wants to be involved in this effort to support Oceana causes. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 5 at a location to be announced.
For more information, contact Amy LaBarge at 313-268-2086, or check on-line at facebook.com/womenwhocareofoceanacounty.