Road work on Hansen Road from Stiles Road 1 mile east to Amber Road is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission. The road will be closed to thru traffic.
Hallack Contracting will be reconstructing Hansen Road.
Residents, emergency vehicles and school busses will have access but should anticipate delays.
The project is anticipated to take about eight weeks.
Barricades will be placed on Hansen Road at the intersections of Stiles and Amber roads warning motorists of the road closure. The detour route is Stiles Road to Sugar Grove Road to U.S. 31.
Thru traffic should seek alternate routes.