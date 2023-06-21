Rath Road from Jagger Road north to Sugar Grove Road and Sugar Grove Road from east of North Lakeshore Drive to Lincoln Road will be reduced to one lane for hot-mix asphalt paving on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
Flag control will be used to guide traffic.
Drivers should expect delays when driving through the construction area.
Construction signs and flagging will be used to warn motorists of the one lane road during the HMA paving. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when driving through the construction zones.
The HMA paving work is expected to take approximately two days.