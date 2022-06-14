About 22 miles of local roads will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, June 16 for chip and fog sealing on several local roads, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The process of chip sealing involves spraying existing hot-mix asphalt roadway with a layer of asphalt emulsions, then coating the roadway with a thin layer of small stones. A few days later, the stone is sprayed with a fog seal that coats the top part of the stone and gives the roadway the black finished look.
Chip sealing is a common pavement maintenance practice that extends the pavement life and provides a good driving surface.
Drivers should expect delays and use caution when driving through the construction area. Highway Maintenance and Construction is the contractor doing the work. It is anticipated that the contractor will start at the south end of the county and continue north until all the work is completed.
"Construction ahead" signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorists of the one-lane road. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when driving through the construction zones.
The work is anticipated to take approximately seven to 10 days and is weather dependent.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.
See attached images for roadwork locations.