Submitted photos
Members of the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed wreaths on the graves Saturday for the Wreaths Across America at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Members Susan Mascow Thomas, Pat Flaim, Diane Spencer Carlson and Shannon Larson laid wreaths at the cemetery. Michigan Dunes Regent Shannon Larson stated, “Traveling through bad weather on the lakeshore was a challenge but being able to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day was worth it.”