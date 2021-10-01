VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College has released its Dean’s List for 2021 summer semester.

Full-time students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or above receive high honors. Full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors.

Part-time students are eligible for the Dean’s List when their accumulating grade point averages meet the grade requirements of the terms in which they complete 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 credit hours.

Students named to the WSCC Dean’s List for the 2021 Summer Semester are sorted by county, hometown and are listed as academic high honors or honors:

Lake County

Irons

High Honors - Kimberley L. Masunas

Manistee County

Manistee

High Honors - Hope F. Erlandson, Taylor D. Haglund, Alyssa R. Jackoviak, Kaitelynne S. Lange, Alora R. Sundbeck

Honors - Celeste N. Lloyd

Mason County

Ludington

High Honors - Jessica R. Ryan

Honors - Russell G. Lux, Heather R. Trout

Scottville

High Honors - Samuel N. Gillette, Ethan S. Johnson

Honors – Lauren M. Keller

Oceana County

Hart

High Honors - Matthew R. Fitch

New Era

High Honors - Carla M. Estrada

Muskegon County

Montague

High Honors - Andrea M. Carnes

Muskegon

High Honors - Jessica A. Fairbanks