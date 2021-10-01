VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College has released its Dean’s List for 2021 summer semester.
Full-time students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or above receive high honors. Full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors.
Part-time students are eligible for the Dean’s List when their accumulating grade point averages meet the grade requirements of the terms in which they complete 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 credit hours.
Students named to the WSCC Dean’s List for the 2021 Summer Semester are sorted by county, hometown and are listed as academic high honors or honors:
Lake County
Irons
High Honors - Kimberley L. Masunas
Manistee County
Manistee
High Honors - Hope F. Erlandson, Taylor D. Haglund, Alyssa R. Jackoviak, Kaitelynne S. Lange, Alora R. Sundbeck
Honors - Celeste N. Lloyd
Mason County
Ludington
High Honors - Jessica R. Ryan
Honors - Russell G. Lux, Heather R. Trout
Scottville
High Honors - Samuel N. Gillette, Ethan S. Johnson
Honors – Lauren M. Keller
Oceana County
Hart
High Honors - Matthew R. Fitch
New Era
High Honors - Carla M. Estrada
Muskegon County
Montague
High Honors - Andrea M. Carnes
Muskegon
High Honors - Jessica A. Fairbanks