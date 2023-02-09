VICTORY TWP. — Due to a water main break, West Shore Community College’s Scottville campus is closed immediately through the remainder of the evening, today, Feb. 9.
The college announced the closure around 3:45 p.m.
VICTORY TWP. — Due to a water main break, West Shore Community College’s Scottville campus is closed immediately through the remainder of the evening, today, Feb. 9.
The college announced the closure around 3:45 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.