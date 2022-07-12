VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will be hosting College for Kids from Aug. 1 to 5.
The five-day College for Kids is a hands-on career exploration day camp on the college campus that is packed with adventure for students ages 9-15.
“Through College for Kids, students can explore what they want to be when they grow up, expand their knowledge and enjoy hands-on learning under the guidance of experienced educators,” said coordinator Cara Mitchell.
Some of the courses and activities include adventures of a first responder, designzilla, the art of building, and "write" out of nature. Returning favorites include farm to fork and pond ecology.
Full-day, week-long participants receive two three-hour courses and a College for Kids T-shirt for $150. Half-day week-long participants receive one three-hour course and a T-shirt for $75. Lunch and transportation are available by request at an additional charge. Scholarships are available.
To accommodate the guardians' schedules, students may be dropped off at the Tech Center at 8:30 a.m. and should be picked up at the same location no later than 4 p.m.
Registration for College for Kids is underway through July 25. Early registration is suggested as most courses are limited to 15 participants. Registration, full catalog and the scholarship request form can be found at https://www.westshore.edu/community/college-for-kids/.
For more information contact Cara Mitchell at (231) 843-5825 or email collegeforkids@westshore.edu.