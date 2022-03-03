VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Art Department will host the 24th annual Regional High School Art Exhibit beginning March 7, in the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery. Student artwork will be displayed through March 25.
The Manierre Dawson Gallery is located in the Arts and Sciences Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Sponsored by the WSCC Foundation and the Art Department, this year’s exhibition follows last year’s approach in supporting community spirit and focuses on celebrating our young local talent.
Area high schools have been invited to enter up to six of their students’ best works, and those included in the exhibit have been selected by high school art teachers. Each high school graduate participant will also be eligible for a scholarship which can be applied to one of several studio art classes offered by the college.
“This year, we are hosting Manistee, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Ludington, Pentwater, Shelby, Onekama and Brethren high schools, as well as the CTE Multimedia program at WSCC,” said WSCC Professor of Art Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “This has been another challenging year for teachers and especially for visual art teachers. With this exhibition, we are celebrating both our art teachers and their students. These works help us look to the future with hope and remind(s) us why we need to keep on moving forward.”