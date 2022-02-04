VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind series is hosting an exhibition by artist Anni Holm, called "Can't See the Forest for the Trees," at the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, Feb. 19 and run through Friday, March 18. The exhibition hours will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Old Kirke Museum is a historic Danish Lutheran Church located at 300 Walnut St.

An exhibit reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

This site-specific multimedia installation will transform the Old Kirke Museum into an artificial forest site reminiscing the past as well as contemplating the present and future. Inspired by local history and Danish immigration experience of the 19th and 20th centuries, the exhibition addresses deforestation and celebrates people coming together to make a difference.

West Chicago-based Anni Holm is a conceptual artist working with photography, installation, performance, and collaborative art. Born in Randers, Denmark, Anni Holm attended Krabbesholm Højskole in Skive before she immigrated to the United States in 1999. She graduated with a BFA in photography from Columbia College Chicago in 2004. She is the director and curator of People Made Visible, which organizes a variety of art and cultural events, and she is an international artist in residency in Chicago. She is also a freelance curator, as well as a teaching artist at Chicago Arts Partnership in Education.

“Anni Holm’s work is community oriented. As an immigrant from Denmark, she deeply appreciates the value of community for moving beyond challenging experiences many immigrants face,” said WSCC art professor and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “In her work, Anni brings people together where participants can exchange stories, share perspectives and seek common threads. Anni Holm has been working with past WSCC president, Dr. William Anderson, in researching, meeting local community members and visiting significant sites tied to the Danish immigrant experience.”

If you are interested in contributing to the exhibition, you may donate artificial Christmas trees by making arrangements with Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu. One may bring them directly to the Old Kirke Museum on Feb. 11, 12 or 13 or arrange an alternate drop-off time.

The theme of the 2021-22 Humankind series is movement. Topics to be explored under the theme include bodily ability in the context of disability rights, socioeconomic mobility, transportation, immigration and even traveling and moving through society post-COVID.

For more information, contact WSCC curator Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.