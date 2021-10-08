VICTORY TWP. - The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Claire Ashley’s work at five locations throughout the college’s campus and at Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) beginning Friday, Oct. 22. The exhibition, titled Cosmic Gasp, will run through Dec. 10.
An exhibit reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. During the reception, there will also be a performance related to the artwork presented at LACA. The exhibit, reception and presentation are free and open to the public.
Scottish-born, now Chicago-based, Claire Ashley’s works mine the language of painterly abstraction, monumental sculpture, slapstick humor and pop art to transform ordinary materials into inflatable large-scale painted sculptures.
In October 2020, Claire Ashley, as a part of Humankind, gave a presentation of her work, her inspirations and presented a performance online. That talk and performance may be viewed at Works of Claire Ashley.
“Claire Ashley’s works are playful, magical and, in their large scale, will transform both the interiors of the college campus buildings and the Ludington Center for the Arts,” said professor of art and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “The dynamic nature of these works will challenge our understanding of abstract art and how art may be presented in unconventional ways.”
The theme of the 2021-22 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this theme include bodily ability (in the context of disability rights), socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, anti-discrimination social movements and climate change.
For more information about the humankind series, visit westshore.edu or contact humankind@westshore.edu.
Additional information on the artist may be found at https://clairehelenashley.com/ and https://vimeo.com/user6799460.