VICTORY TWP. — What’s the difference between weather and climate? How will climate change affect our health and the places we live? These questions and more will be addressed at “Understanding Climate Change,” a panel discussion taking place at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 on Zoom.
Three West Shore Community College professors will present several different perspectives on the science of our warming planet: Professor of Biology Dr. Paul Bilinski will talk about renewable resources and fossil fuels; Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Eric McLearon will discuss diseases, flooding and mass migration; and Professor of Chemistry Dr. Sonja Siewert will address weather changes.
The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion using the link bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
The Humankind series is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is “Movement.” For more information, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.