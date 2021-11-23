VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College has implemented an emergency notification system powered by CodeRED.

CodeRED allows the college to send emergency notification messages to all registered faculty, staff and students during a crisis or emergency, such as fire, severe storm warning and campus closure.

Currently, the system will deliver text notifications to your cell phone.

WSCC chose CodeRED because Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties all utilize the system.

CodeRED is a public safety alerting solution designed to enable local government and public safety officials to record, send and track personalized text messages to residents and staff in minutes. CodeRED serves as a critical part of emergency management preparedness plans.

“Not only is it a powerful system, but it made sense to be in line with what many of our communities are already doing,” stated Craig Peterson, media services and learning technical coordinator. “We are able to efficiently send out alerts in minutes, and individuals can easily opt in or out at any time.”

To sign up to receive WSCC alerts, simply text 99411 and use the message of “WSCCAlert.” Within minutes, you will receive a text message that you are now subscribed to “WSCCAlert” and will begin receiving text message updates. You can opt out at any time by following the instructions included within the subscription text.

To subscribe to Mason and Oceana County alerts, visit https://www.mason-oceana911.org/codered.html.

To subscribe to Manistee County alerts, visit https://www.manisteecountymi.gov/205/CodeRED-Emergency-Notifications.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Craig Peterson at (231) 843-5920 or email at capeterson@westshore.edu.