MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters Manistee County and West Shore Community College are hosting a voter information town hall via Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m., Feb. 28.
League President, Nancy Behring, said, “The main purpose of this town hall is to get accurate information out to voters as to what their current voter rights are," stated Nancy Behring, president of the League of Women Voters Manistee County. "There is so much misinformation and disinformation out there, and not just locally but across the nation. This 'Your Voting Rights' Town Hall is designed to clear up misconceptions.”
According to the release from the group, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be a part of the town hall to answer questions. WSCC Professor Mike Nagle and members of the WSCC Student Senate will assist in fielding questions during the question-and-answer portion of the night following a formal presentation.
"The (group) started after women got the right to vote 102 years ago with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920. The (group) is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government," Behring stated in the release. "The (group) does not support or oppose candidates or parties, but does hold voter registration drives and candidate forums. Our mission is to empower voters and defend democracy."
To attend this town hall live, visit the group's website www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and click on “Events” at the top of the page. Then select “Your Voting Rights Town Hall” to join either on the Zoom link or on the League’s Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
This town hall will be recorded and available later on the group's website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This event is free and open to the public.