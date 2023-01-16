VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Nursing R.N. students achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) exam for 2022.
The national average pass rate, including universities, is 80.87%, according to a release from the college.
The college stated that the achievement is even more impressive considering additional hurdles and restrictions confronted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCLEX exam is used by state boards of nursing around the country for testing proficiency and granting licensure. After first completing WSCC’s state-approved education program that not only provides the necessary curriculum but also offers hands-on training for patient care, most students choose to take the NCLEX-RN, and obtain their R.N. license.
“Student success is attributed to student and faculty dedication,” said Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health at WSCC. “We are so proud to have a 100% first-time pass rate for our R.N. program. To achieve this at a time of unprecedented stress on healthcare systems and protocols is a nod to the quality of instruction our faculty provide and the hard work of our students.”
Registration is currently open for the Nursing and Allied Health programs through March 1.
To learn more visit www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health.