VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College's Humankind series is hosting a discussion called "The Current Impact of Automation on the American Workforce" at 7 p.m. April 6.
The presentation will take place via Zoom at bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. It will be recorded and posted on the college's YouTube page afterward.
The presentation will be conducted by WSCC Professor of Information Technology Kellon Petzak, who will explain how the current digital revolution is reshaping the American workforce.
"Audience members looking to decide on a career path or make a change in their career will learn more about how developing technologies are having an impact on the workforce," said Petzak. “Anyone with young people in their life or those looking for a career changes can benefit from this discussion.”
The Humankind series is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-2022 academic year is “Movement.”
For more information about the Humankind series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu. For more information about this event, contact Professor Petzak at kpetzak@westshore.edu.