VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will be presenting The Accidentals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee.
Texas Lifestyle Magazine chose The Accidentals as the “band to see” at Austin City Limits, calling them “defiant, young — powerful, and undaunted.” Pop Matters Magazine says: “You can’t define The Accidentals by comparison to any one band,” comparing them to a mash-up of influences including the “Decemberists, Avett Brothers, Beatles, and Brandi Carlile.”
Long before glowing acclaim from NPR and Billboard, packed shows, millions of streams, and collaborations with everyone from BTS to Kaboom Collective, the journey of The Accidentals commenced in a public high school classroom in Traverse City.
As the story goes, concertmaster violinist Savannah Buist and cellist Katie Larson raised their hands at the request for volunteers to play a music boosters concert and wound up being musical soulmates. Meeting drummer Michael Dause in 2014, the trio has been together since.
“I again have to highlight the power of collaboration in our communities,” said Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies. “We are proud to bring this caliber of artists to share their talents with our area.”
The Accidentals now host and lead workshops across the country, hoping to inspire other young musicians. They opened a nonprofit in 2020 called Play It Forward, Again and Again, to help provide access to instruments, lessons and mentors for all aspiring musicians.
They are currently touring nationally and their music can be found online, all streaming platforms, Barnes and Noble, and at their shows. You can find more about the artists at theaccidentalsmusic.com.
For more information and to purchase reserve seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.