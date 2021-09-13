VICTORY TWP. – West Shore Community College’s Manierre Dawson Gallery is displaying the work of local award-winning photographer Todd Reed. The exhibit is running now until Oct. 10.
A reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the gallery, located in the Arts and Sciences building. During the reception, Reed will be sharing a documentary on his work and signing copies of his book, “Todd Reed: 50 Years Seeing Michigan Through a Lens.”
Since the early 1970s, Reed has been a highly respected image maker, first as photojournalist, then as a landscape photographer. In the 50 years since he began capturing images, he has not only produced several award-winning photographs, he shares his knowledge and techniques with burgeoning photographers. Reed taught photography at West Shore Community College for 25 years and continues to offer workshops and education opportunities for the community at his gallery in Ludington.
“Todd Reed’s multi-generational photography studio is not only a successful business, but it is an institution,” said Eden Ünlüata-Foley, WSCC’s associate professor of visual arts.“He has elevated our understanding of all the visual charms of Western Michigan, anchoring our sense of belonging, while also leading by example on how an art business can grow and thrive in our area. The distinctive images he produces aren’t only for the select few. He and his studio have been able to make the images accessible to all without compromising on quality. Todd Reed is truly a community gem.”
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. For more information visit westshore.edu.