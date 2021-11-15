VICTORY TWP. — Last spring, West Shore Community College’s Humankind series hosted Mark Jeffrey and Lucy Cash as a part of the British Isles focus. During this event, Jeffrey and Cash presented their new movie, titled “2 Holtwood Cottages: A Winterage.” At the time of the presentation, the movie was still a work in progress.
WSCC is one of the main sponsors of this movie. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, Jeffrey and Cash are presenting the latest version of the movie online at the In Between Time website.
In Between Time is an international live art and performance charity based in Bristol in the United Kingdom. The charity works to bring people together around radical art and ideas and to encourage new ways to think about the world and ourselves. Working with audiences and artists, they share stories that inspire, surprise and act as a catalyst for change.
"The movie explores experiences of loss in rural Derbyshire — from day-to-day activities of laying a hedge or tending a milking parlor, to the loss of a father who fell from the roof, to the paintings of Andrew Wyeth. It is a movie that brings forward the mineral and animal in all of us, and focuses on all of the words that describe our histories," stated WSCC professor of art and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley.
Tickets to the online premiere can be purchased at https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/in-between-time/winterage-last-milk-mark-jeffery.
For more information about the movie and event, visit the "Winterage: Last Milk" Facebook page.