VICTORY TWP. – In celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, West Shore Community College has organized a variety of activities on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to commemorate the vote taken on Sept. 17, 1787, by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention to approve the adoption of the constitution.
The WSCC Student Senate is sponsoring a Constitution Day trivia contest and it will be held in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium from 12-2 p.m. Hosted by Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science, there will be prizes for those who form teams, as well as snacks and food specials by the food service department.
The WSCC Library will also have a special display of books covering the constitution.
Free pocket copies of the constitution will be available for students and the public in the bookstore, library and additional areas of the campus through Sept. 17.
The Student Senate, the student government at the college, exists to promote student unity through creating and supporting student interest in extracurricular activities, allocates and disburses student activity funds and represents the student voice to the administration.
Any questions may be directed to Mike Nagle at (231) 843-5905 or mwnagle@westshore.edu