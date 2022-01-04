VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 for an upcoming production of “Almost, Maine.” The production will open March 3.
Adult actors of all ages will be considered when casting this show. No advanced preparation is needed. Director Michelle Kiessel is looking to cast anywhere from four to 18 actors.
“This show would be the perfect opportunity for a community member with a busy schedule to get involved in theater at WSCC," Kiessel stated. "Given the nature of this show, cast members will have a more flexible rehearsal schedule than we typically require. New faces are always welcomed, both on and off stage.”
“Almost, Maine” first opened in 2002 at the Portland State Company to critical acclaim.
Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love (and heartbreak) all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening, somewhere in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Kiessel via email at mkiessel@westshore.edu.
The production will run at 7:30 p.m. on March 3-5 and at 2 p.m. on March 6.