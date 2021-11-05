VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series is hosting a presentation called “Who’s Invited to the Party? A Discussion on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The presenters will define terms like diversity, equity and inclusion and explain why they are important.
The discussion will be led by District Health Department #10 Health Educator Qur’an Griffin and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Social Work Case Manager Shawn Washington.
It will take place via Zoom at the following link: bit.ly/humankindfall2021. It will be recorded and posted on the college’s YouTube page afterwards.
“We want to spark a conversation,” said Griffin. “We want people to leave our presentation and speak to their friends, co-workers and family members about these ideas.”
The Humankind series is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is movement.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
For more information about this event, contact Renee Snodgrass at (231) 843-5869 or rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.