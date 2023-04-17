VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Alpha Phi Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honors Society welcomed new members during its annual induction ceremony, on April 7, in the college’s Administrative & Conference Building.
The 67 inductees included Morgan Elizabeth Alailima, Joshua Arnett, Amber Bailey, Bridget Ball, Jessica Bates, Bryce Billings, William Bradford, Andrea Carnes, Ryleigh Contreras-Crawford, Hailey Costilla, Damian Dematteo, Arthur Demorest, Theresa DeMorrow, Elizabeth Dufresne, Isaac Duran, Rachael Farrand, Matthew Fitch, Ezekiel Foisy, Chelsea Froncek, Kayla Garber, Tiffany Ginter, Alexandra Grillo, Krystal Grover, Esmeralda Guerrero, Jacqueline Gutierrez, Joseph Gutowski, Anna Herberger, Ariana Hernandez, Margherita Hill, Jessica Holland, Kyle Husk, Sidney Ibarra, Kaylyn Johnson, Grace Kidd, Krystan Klukos, Zechariah Kmiecik, Brenda Kowallic, Levi Laman, Kimberly McClelland, Kelly McPike, Zoe Nader, Moira O’Brien, Isabel Omness, Amy Pepper, Zulema Perez, Hayley Picard, Adam Porter, Jasper Ransom, Brandon Recca, Anna Reister, Stacy Reynolds, Kayla Rodriguez, Calli Ronning, Alyssa Ross, Morgan Sanocki, Russell Schade, Keaton Smith, Marci Smith, Bronwyn Stevens, Alexandra Swanger, Amelia Tuinstra, Madalynn Twining, Levi Wilson, Lynnea White, Bethanie Wilson, Jenasie Woebbeking, and Megan Zalis
Scott Ward, WSCC president and the keynote speaker during the ceremony, noted the college paid for the registration fee to become a member of the honor society starting in 2021 for two reasons. First, he didn’t want the fee to be a barrier that kept students from joining the organization.
The more important reason, he said, relates to “the power of meaningful connections.”
“Just being a member of PTK gives you opportunities to engage with others and to participate in activities,” Ward noted. “I encourage you to take advantage of this PTK community and throughout life, always work to build other meaningful connections.”
PTK recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students and provides an opportunity for the development of leadership and service, an intellectual climate for exchange of ideas and ideals, fellowship among scholars, and continuing academic excellence.
Members are eligible to receive some of more than $37 million in scholarships provided exclusively for PTK members. Members in the United States are also eligible to participate in the All-USA Academic Team program, co-sponsored by USA Today, and by extension their own statewide academic teams.
Members also receive automatic nominations to the National Dean’s List and job postings exclusively for Phi Theta Kappans.
More than two million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 100,000 students inducted annually.
The chapter advisor is Wendy Gradwohl Wells, talent pipeline coordinator.
WSCC launched a PTK chapter in 1992, and through chapter and individual projects, members continue to serve the college and community.