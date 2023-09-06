Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.