Due to illness, the Joscho Stefan concert for Friday is canceled, according to a release from West Shore Community College.
Refunds will be distributed through WSCC’s ticketing system, the release stated. Customers will receive an email notification on this refund. Allow five business days for refunds to show up on a credit card statement. Cash or check customers will be contacted directly.
The college apologized to its customers and appreciate their continued support, the release stated. The college's next show is scheduled to be Millennium Brass on Oct. 20 in Center Stage Theater.