The Mason County Pilots Association with the MiSTEM Network Region 9 is offering a summer camp through the Plainwell Aviation and STEM Academy to provide opportunities for students in sixth through 12th grade a way to explore aviation in June at the Mason County Airport.
“Students will spend half of the camp day flying and the other half on ground school activities,” stated Lisa Wininger, MiSTEM Network regional director, in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about aviation and what it takes to be a private pilot. Previous (Plainwell Aviation and STEM Academy) campers have gone on to obtain their private pilot’s license, study aeronautics in college and become commercial pilots, engineers and ground crew.”
The camp, which will host up to 15 students, is scheduled for June 21 through 25 at the Mason County Airport in Ludington. More information and registration forms can be found at https://www.plainwellaviation.org/camp. Camp scholarships may be available to students from Mason, Lake, Oceana and Manistee counties based on economic need.
Interested students are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The application period ends May 31 or as soon as the camp is filled. For more information, go to https://www.plainwellaviation.org, or email West Central MiSTEM Director Lisa Wininger at lwininger@wsesd.org.