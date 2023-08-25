The Pentwater volleyball team lost two seniors from last years’s team in Marissa Sayles and Jocelyn Richison. There were no new additions to the team over the offseason, so the Falcons will have largely the same team as last year,
“I feel like they’re gonna do really well,” Pentwater volleyball coach Kelly Pascavis said. “They are really coming together at practice as far as talking and getting along and just working really well together as a team.”
Pentwater is coming off a 5-7 campaign, ultimately losing to Muskegon Catholic in the first round of districts. It will have eight players on the team this season following the aforementioned graduations of Sayles and Richison.
Pascavis is particularly exited about senior Samantha Schaefer, and sophomores Charlotte Swanger and Lauren Davis.
“(Swanger) is amazing all-around,” she said. “She just has power...(Davis) was a first-time volleyball player last year, and by the end of the season, her percentages really improved.”
Pascavis said she expects her team to be in the middle of the pack in the West Michigan D League, mentioning Brethren and Mesick as top teams.
“I feel like we can stay in the top four or five,” she said. “Maybe even a little better — I don’t want to jinx us.”
Pasvais said that with some development, her team should be pretty good.
“They’re a pretty solid team,” she said. “There’s a few that need tweaks and need to learn. I have first-timers last year that are just still learning to find their strengths, but I think when it clicks they’re going to be a pretty solid team.”
Pentwater’s first game is Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at Muskegon Catholic.
Pentwater volleyball roster:
Seniors: Mackenna Hasil, Samantha Schaefer
Juniors: Addison Bringedahl, Isabelle Powers, Mandi Sayles
Sophomores: Aubrie Adams, Lauren Davis, Charlotte Swanger