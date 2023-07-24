The Ludington City Council regular meeting Monday evening saw the approval of two local events and the scheduling of a Committee of the Whole Meeting.
A Committee of Whole Meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 8to discuss the allocation of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at City Manager Mitch Foster’s request. The meeting will be open to the public and held at Ludington City Hall.
Foster indicated earlier this month that the city had $122,900 of ARPA funds remaining that it may spend. Councilor John Terzano suggested hosting another community meeting for input. The Council voted in July 2022 to use portions of the ARPA funds for a proposed deer cull that eventually was canceled. The cost then for the deer cull was $52,500.
The city was awarded $848,563 in funds in 2021, and it used those funds to bail out the water fund and complete nine other projects including repairs to the Stearns Park bathrooms, paying for delinquent water bills and buying a new phone system.
Reggae for the Soul Show, a Christian concert with Jah Pickney performing, has been approved to take place in Ludington. The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 2, at Rotary Park.
“We really hope it brings a lot of hope to the youth,” said Rocky Rochowiak, event organizer and Christian Surfers Association representative.
Also approved by the council was Footsteps 4 Families Pumpkins in the Park, a 1 mile fundraiser walk through the Cartier Park Walkway Loop to benefit West Shore Family Support. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
“The path through Cartier Park walkway will be lined with lit pumpkins and luminaries,” explained Councilor Cheri Stibitz. “This is a self-paced walk and families are encourage to participate.”
The event is open to the public and participants will be given glow-in-the-dark items to wear. Coffee, donuts, and hot chocolate will be served at the end.