The Ludington City Council will consider a bid for the paving of an alley, a bid for fertilization and weed control, and a liquor license while also discussing the potential of events being canceled during its regularly scheduled meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting again will be using video-conferencing. To join the meeting, either use the Zoom video-conferencing application with the meeting identification No. 986 7441 7575. The public can also call (312) 626-6799 and use the same meeting identification number.
