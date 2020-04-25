The Ludington City Council will consider a bid for the paving of an alley, a bid for fertilization and weed control, and a liquor license while also discussing the potential of events being canceled during its regularly scheduled meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting again will be using video-conferencing. To join the meeting, either use the Zoom video-conferencing application with the meeting identification No. 986 7441 7575. The public can also call (312) 626-6799 and use the same meeting identification number.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.