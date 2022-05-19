CUSTER — Mason County Eastern baseball swept Brethren in a doubleheader Thursday in Custer and improved its conference record to 8-4, good for second in the Western Michigan D League behind undefeated Marion.

Game one was a total team effort as all nine players in the line up scored at least one run on the way to an 11-0 victory.

“Everybody contributed. We played some good defense behind Wyatt (Crawford) tonight and had some good hits at the plate to support him,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever.

Crawford pitched game one, going five innings, producing a shutout, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out 11.

James Drake and Clay Shoup were both 2-for-3 at the plate. Drake had a triple, scored twice and had an RBI. Clay Shoup had a run and an RBI.

Eli Shoup, Zack Howe, Ron Hasenbank and Keegan Nelson were all 1-for-2. Hasenbank scored twice and had two RBIs and was hit by a pitch while Eli Shoup scored a run and was hit by a pitch, Howe walked once and scored a run and Nelson walked once.

Keegan Bates was 1-for-3 with a run scored and had two RBIs as Crawford scored a run, had an RBI and walked once and Jude Mickevich scored a run and had an RBI.

In game two, James Drake pitched five innings, gave up three runs, four hits, five walks, hit one batter and struck out nine. Crawford came in to pitch the last inning and struck out three.

“James Drake was our hero in game two. He pitched one of his best games of the season and was excellent at the plate,” said Stever.

Drake was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, hit a double, had three RBIs and hit a three run home run over the right field fence.

“The second he hit it I knew it was gone. It was half way up the trees. I was impressed,” Stever commented.

Also contributing offensively was Crawford, going 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI, a walk and one hit by pitch. Bates and Howe were 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI apiece. Bates also had a walk. Hasenbank scored two runs, had an RBI and one walk, Clay Shoup had an RBI and Alex Tyndall walked twice and scored a run.

Eastern had two home doubleheaders next week, playing Frankfort on Monday and Hesperia on Friday, both with 4 p.m. starts.