Thousands of people gathered at Waterfront Park to have their socks rocked off by Chicago-based Boy Band Review at the final of two Rhythm and Dunes concerts.
Though it was a warm and sunny evening, that didn’t stop many people from filling the dance floor, getting down and singing along to hits from the likes the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, NSYNC, and more modern acts like One Direction and BTS.
The concert also served as a fundrasiser for local high school music programs. The Ludington High School band performed about a 40-minute set before the headlining-Boy Band Review took the stage.
The band performed their show they will do at halftime of high school football games this season, as well as some classic boy band songs.
As for the main event, there was very little banter between songs, as the band blew right through their set list, covering just over two hours of boy-band jams.
“We were told to save some songs for encore, and we were like, ‘OK, sure,”’ said lead vocalist Jan Torres. “And the we did a couple and they asked us if we wanted to do an extra 20 minutes or so and we were like, ‘holy cow.’ We weren’t ready to do an extra 20 minutes.”
The crowd just couldn’t get enough of these guys. They chanted “one more song, one more song” twice after the band’s initial closing number of “I Want It That Way” by the Backtreet Boys.
“We were not expecting the absolute party that was going on tonight,” Torres said.
The band had some very kind things to say about Ludington in general.
“Everyone here has been super nice and great to work with,” vocalist Brian Vecchione said. “Super nice venue, super nice area. The pavlion is great,” Torres added.
People came from all over to bask in the glory of boy band jams. Katie Kaboom came from Mears, and was a big fan of boy band music.
“Anything by the Backstreet Boys,” Kaboom said.
Rocky Rochowiak is originally from the Ann Arbor area, but has a vacation home in Ludington. This was his first Rhythm and Dunes and he said he really enjoyed it.
“It’s super cool,” Rochowiak said. “I can’t believe how many people came out. It doesn’t get much better than this.”
Rochowiak will be involved in putting together a reggae concert at Rotary Park later this year, and is hoping to have a festival at Waterfront Park some day.
“Hopefully it grows, and one day we’ll be standing here at a huge Reggae fest,” he said.
Rod Nordman came from Lisle, Illinois, and is a huge fan of boy bands.
“Harry Styles is my favorite — I’m just in love with him,” Nordman said. “But I’m more of that Jackson 5 age. Those guys were awesome when I was growing up. They kind of started the whole thing — they were way ahead of their time.”
West Shore Bank organized the whole thing, as they’ve done for the past 11 years, as the organizers were very pleased with how thing turned out.
Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at West Shore Bank and one of the event planners, gave many thanks to all the people and organizations that help put on the event.
“We have received compliments from both bands this year about the hospitality and professionalism our employees provide,” Carney said. “Not only was it a great time for all ages, but we are making a difference.”
She also thanked the Rhythm and Dunes Planning Committee members and “our employee volunteers that put in hours and hours of time to make this event successful,” as well as the City of Ludington, the Department of Public Works, the Ludington Police and Mason County Reserves “for keeping everyone safe and providing such a beautiful venue.”
The bank won’t know how much money they raised until they count it all up.