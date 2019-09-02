BRANCH TWP. — A 47-year-old Crystal Township man died after falling off a pickup truck on Sunday, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release sent on Monday morning, the sheriff's office stated that at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, office deputies were were called to a single-vehicle crash on Young Road east of Landon Road in Mason County’s Branch Township.

Preliminary findings indicate that a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, being operated by a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, was eastbound on Young Road when the driver reported that his sandal became stuck on the gas pedal. Several people were riding in the bed of the pickup and three additional persons were riding on the tailgate.

One of those on the tailgate, a 47-year-old man from Crystal, fell off the truck and into the roadway striking his head on the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch Township Fire, Life EMS, and WMED Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Speed appears to have played a role in the crash and alcohol does not, according to the release.