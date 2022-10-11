Anthony Smith, 67, of Scottville, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Ex-Amish friends build free cabin for man, disabled and foreclosed on
-
Three injured, power knocked out in two-car crash
-
Victory Township officials testify against Hamlin Lake resident in land dispute
-
Decision in Victory Township lawsuit expected Nov. 10
-
Tractors, combines and more: Mason County Central high-schoolers rev up for spirit week