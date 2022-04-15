Arlene Johns, 94, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
City seeking $1M grant to turn downtown alley into gathering space
-
DHD10: Mason County COVID-19 testing site closing 'until further notice'; others closing for Good Friday, Easter
-
Committee created for marijuana dispensary ordinance in Ludington
-
MDOT: Work on U.S. 31 starts April 18, detours planned near Mason, Manistee county line
-
Cruise ships return to the Great Lakes
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to vote in the May 3 election?
You voted: