Bruce Bedker, age 81, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Manistee man charged with murder of 67-year-old woman
-
Carrom discontinues beloved game boards
-
Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2023 inductees
-
First of its kind: Public sees new Immersion Room at Mason County Central
-
Aglow on the Avenue delights thousands in downtown Ludington Saturday night
Trending Recipes
Poll
How long do your Thanksgiving leftovers tend to last?
You voted: