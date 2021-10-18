Bruce Schulz, age 66, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Hunter, 48, found dead below tree stand Thursday night
-
Three injured in early morning crash on Lakeshore Drive
-
OUTDOORS: The hunt before the hunt: Finding deer rifle ammunition in 2021
-
'Somebody with drive': 18-year-old MCE grad a first responder
-
12-year tax break approved for rehab of oldest commercial building
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are you afraid of most?
You voted: