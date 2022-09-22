Carol J. Powers, age 88, of Ludington, former resident of Pentwater, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Grand Rapids. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
