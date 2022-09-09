Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clare Reeds, age 90, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral& Cremation Services in Scottville.
