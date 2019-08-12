Clayton Byron Moore, age 64, of Fountain, died on Monday, August 12, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:53:20 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.