Clyde William Abrahamson, 95, of Ludington, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:35 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:01 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 18mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 19mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 19mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 19mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.72 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
Precip: 82% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 66% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.