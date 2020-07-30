Edward F. Burgess aged 83 of Lake Placid, FL and summer resident of Ludington passed away on Tuesday, July 28 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
