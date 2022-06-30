Dennis A. Wahr, age 70, of Scottville passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at noon. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

