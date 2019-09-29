Donald Moore Sawhill, age 96, of Kaleva, died Sept. 19, 2019. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:42:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:06 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.