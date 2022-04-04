Donald V. Edwards, 98, of Ludington, formerly of Midland, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.
