Donna L. Collins, age 88, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How much do you plan to watch the NCAA tournament this year?
You voted: